Ford Faces Challenges: EV Losses and Tariff Threats

Ford Motor has projected a $5.5 billion loss for its electric vehicle and software sectors in 2023, reflecting a similar financial hit as last year. The automaker is grappling with the challenge of slashing costs on its battery-electric models while predicting profitability by 2025, though at a reduced level compared to 2024.

The company's shares dropped 5% after-hours, as CEO Jim Farley endeavors to improve the volatility experienced in 2024. Tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump on Mexican and Canadian imports could significantly increase Ford's raw material costs, impacting sales negatively. Ford's incoming CFO, Sherry House, emphasized the importance of the administration's support for the American auto industry.

Despite a strong fourth-quarter revenue, Ford is scaling down some EV plans like the electric SUV, banking on hybrids and its upcoming mid-sized electric pickup. Analysts point out Ford's diversified approach may shield it more from the potential removal of the federal EV tax credit than its competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)