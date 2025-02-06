The Untapped Potential of Treasury: Musk's Read-Only Revolution
The U.S. Treasury's payment system remains unaffected by Elon Musk's government efficiency team. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that any halting of payments would occur at the department level, not via Treasury. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency only has 'read-only access' to study the system for improved accountability.
The U.S. Treasury's payment system will not undergo changes by Elon Musk's government efficiency team, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Speaking to Fox Business, Bessent clarified that any efforts to cease payments would be decided by other agencies, not the Treasury.
On Tuesday, the Treasury announced that Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which has 'read-only access' to payment codes, has no authority to halt government payments for programs like Social Security or Medicare. Instead, a study aims to enhance accountability and traceability, ensuring funds reach their intended purposes without altering the current payment processes.
Any adjustments in government disbursements will take place at the department level, not via the Treasury's system. Bessent praised Musk's initiatives in trimming government spending, expressing faith in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under his leadership. Unlike past efforts, Musk's approach is unsettling some established interests in Washington.
