Nanoprecise Sci Corp. Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Renewal
Nanoprecise Sci Corp. has successfully renewed its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reasserting its dedication to security and privacy standards. This certification, verified by Prescient Assurance LLC, confirms the efficiency of Nanoprecise's security controls, bolstering confidence in its predictive maintenance solutions across various industries.
- Country:
- Canada
Nanoprecise Sci Corp., a leader in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance, announced the renewal of its SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to stringent security, confidentiality, and operational excellence.
The certification renewal, verified by Prescient Assurance LLC, affirms that Nanoprecise's security systems adhere to the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. Through comprehensive audits, their protocols were shown to protect sensitive customer data robustly.
CEO Sunil Vedula emphasized, "Renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects the trust our customers have in us." This achievement solidifies Nanoprecise's dedication to secure, reliable solutions that enhance operational efficiency while supporting sustainability goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EFL's Green Club Initiative Advances Sustainability Goals
Ulaanbaatar’s First Municipal Bond Investment with IFC to Bolster Energy Reliability and Sustainability
Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability
Mindspace REIT Joins Elite Sustainability Ranks in 2024 DJSI
Amit Shah Advocates Percolation Wells and Solar Power for Urban Sustainability