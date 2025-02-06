Nanoprecise Sci Corp. Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Renewal

Nanoprecise Sci Corp., a leader in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance, announced the renewal of its SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to stringent security, confidentiality, and operational excellence.

The certification renewal, verified by Prescient Assurance LLC, affirms that Nanoprecise's security systems adhere to the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. Through comprehensive audits, their protocols were shown to protect sensitive customer data robustly.

CEO Sunil Vedula emphasized, "Renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects the trust our customers have in us." This achievement solidifies Nanoprecise's dedication to secure, reliable solutions that enhance operational efficiency while supporting sustainability goals.

