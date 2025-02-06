Left Menu

Russia's Space Ambitions: Change at the Helm as Moscow Eyes New Celestial Frontiers

Russia's space agency undergoes leadership change as Yuri Borisov is replaced by Dmitry Bakanov. This comes after the Luna-25 mission's failure. Despite setbacks, plans for a new Russian orbital station have been laid, continuing space race tensions amid geopolitical strains.

The Kremlin has enacted a swift change in leadership at Russia's space agency, appointing deputy transport minister Dmitry Bakanov as its new head. This replacement comes as former head Yuri Borisov departs following Roscosmos's recent setbacks, notably the botched Luna-25 moon mission.

Despite the turbulence, the Russian space program remains on a forward trajectory. Borisov, during his tenure, outlined ambitions for an independent orbital space station by 2027, a direct successor to the International Space Station. These plans intend to bolster Russia's enduring presence in space, enabling extensive scientific and strategic ventures.

This leadership overhaul underscores broader geopolitical dynamics, with space increasingly becoming an arena of international competition. As the U.S. and Russia potentially edge towards an arms race beyond Earth, Bakanov's previous experience in the satellite communication sector may prove pivotal for Russia's strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

