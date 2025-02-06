Left Menu

FICER Unveils Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Innovations at Convergence India 2025

FICER Technology, a Taiwanese firm, will present its latest fiber optic technologies at Convergence India 2025. Highlights include their OTN DWDM Transmission Platform and solutions for smart cities, 5G, and AI. Founded in 2005, FICER prioritizes customer satisfaction and innovation, aiming to enhance high-speed, long-distance communication networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:25 IST
FICER Unveils Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Innovations at Convergence India 2025
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

FICER Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent Taiwanese company specializing in advanced fiber optic solutions, is all set to reveal its latest technological feats at the much-anticipated Convergence India 2025 event. Scheduled from March 19 to 21 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the showcase will spotlight the firm's breakthrough OTN DWDM Transmission Platform.

Established in 2005 in Taipei, FICER has built a reputation as a key player in the fiber optic industry, offering a wide array of products such as transceivers, cables, and high-density interconnects. With a commitment to a 'Customer First' philosophy, the company stands out for its emphasis on quality, innovation, and delivering value-added services tailored to modern market needs.

Aiming to lead in smart city solutions, FICER's cutting-edge advancements promise to drive the evolution of urban infrastructure, including telecommunications, data centers, and AI-centric applications, by enhancing network capacity and reducing operational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

