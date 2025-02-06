Left Menu

Russia's Space Shuffle: New Leadership Amidst Lunar Mission Failure

Russia's space agency undergoes leadership change following the failure of its first lunar mission in 47 years. Yuri Borisov is replaced by Dmitry Bakanov as Roscosmos head. Russia plans to launch a new orbital station, replacing the ISS, emphasizing its ambitions despite international tensions and an arms race in space.

Updated: 06-02-2025 16:17 IST
Russia's Space Shuffle: New Leadership Amidst Lunar Mission Failure
The Kremlin announced a leadership change for Russia's space agency following the failure of its lunar mission in 2023, the first attempt in 47 years. Yuri Borisov, who headed Roscosmos since July 2022, was replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, previously a deputy transport minister.

Despite the setback, Russia has ambitious plans for space exploration, including launching its own orbital space station by 2027, as it prepares to replace the International Space Station. This move reflects its continued commitment to space despite strained international relations due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The change in leadership comes amid concerns of a potential arms race in space between global powers, with both the U.S. and Russia accusing each other of militarization in space. The new head, Bakanov, was the former leader of a Russian satellite company, symbolizing a renewed focus on satellite technologies as part of this competitive space environment.

