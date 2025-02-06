Stocks Hold Steady Despite Earnings Fluctuations and Tariff Concerns

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures maintained stability as investors assessed corporate earnings amidst President Donald Trump's temporary pause in tariff escalations. While Honeywell announced a major restructuring, investor confidence was shaken as the company's future outlook appeared grim, resulting in a 3.7% share drop.

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, enjoyed a 7.7% rise after surpassing sales predictions, and Eli Lilly's positive quarterly forecast drove shares up by 1.5%. Amazon faces pressure to meet high expectations for cloud computing as it's set to report earnings post-market closure. Notable movements were seen in the futures indexes, with the Dow slightly rising and Nasdaq dipping premarket.

Market unease initially heightened after Trump's extensive trade tariffs announcement, but was momentarily eased when tariffs against Mexico and Canada were suspended. Nonetheless, uncertainty remains, with Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson advocating a wait-and-see approach regarding interest rate changes due to Trump's unpredictable economic policies.

