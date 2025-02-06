Left Menu

Stocks Hold Steady Despite Earnings Fluctuations and Tariff Concerns

U.S. stock index futures remained steady as investors assessed corporate earnings, amidst a temporary pause in tariff escalation under President Trump's administration. Honeywell plans restructuring, while Coach-parent Tapestry raises forecasts. Federal Reserve shows caution on rate changes, anticipating potential economic impacts of Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:57 IST
Stocks Hold Steady Despite Earnings Fluctuations and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures maintained stability as investors assessed corporate earnings amidst President Donald Trump's temporary pause in tariff escalations. While Honeywell announced a major restructuring, investor confidence was shaken as the company's future outlook appeared grim, resulting in a 3.7% share drop.

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, enjoyed a 7.7% rise after surpassing sales predictions, and Eli Lilly's positive quarterly forecast drove shares up by 1.5%. Amazon faces pressure to meet high expectations for cloud computing as it's set to report earnings post-market closure. Notable movements were seen in the futures indexes, with the Dow slightly rising and Nasdaq dipping premarket.

Market unease initially heightened after Trump's extensive trade tariffs announcement, but was momentarily eased when tariffs against Mexico and Canada were suspended. Nonetheless, uncertainty remains, with Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson advocating a wait-and-see approach regarding interest rate changes due to Trump's unpredictable economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025