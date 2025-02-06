Revolutionary Launch: NETRA 5 Enhancing Global Defence Capabilities

In a significant advancement for global defence, Qualcomm and Infosys-backed drone maker ideaForge has unveiled its latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the NETRA 5. Designed to bolster security, this cutting-edge UAV can perform AI-driven missions, identifying military assets like bunkers and tanks.

This advanced device is built to tackle challenging environments, fitted with all-weather radar sensors and capable of GNSS-denied operations to ensure seamless execution of intricate tasks. Its resilience to extreme conditions and interference makes it a pivotal tool in modern warfare.

As part of its strategic launch plan, ideaForge will showcase the NETRA 5, alongside other UAVs, at the upcoming Aero India 2025. This launch signifies a leap forward in drone technology, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in global defence strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)