Left Menu

Revolutionary Launch: NETRA 5 Enhancing Global Defence Capabilities

Drone maker ideaForge, backed by Qualcomm and Infosys, has launched NETRA 5, a UAV for enhancing global defence and security capabilities. The UAV is capable of AI-driven mission workflows, detecting military assets and operating in tough environments. It will debut at Aero India 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:11 IST
Revolutionary Launch: NETRA 5 Enhancing Global Defence Capabilities
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for global defence, Qualcomm and Infosys-backed drone maker ideaForge has unveiled its latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the NETRA 5. Designed to bolster security, this cutting-edge UAV can perform AI-driven missions, identifying military assets like bunkers and tanks.

This advanced device is built to tackle challenging environments, fitted with all-weather radar sensors and capable of GNSS-denied operations to ensure seamless execution of intricate tasks. Its resilience to extreme conditions and interference makes it a pivotal tool in modern warfare.

As part of its strategic launch plan, ideaForge will showcase the NETRA 5, alongside other UAVs, at the upcoming Aero India 2025. This launch signifies a leap forward in drone technology, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in global defence strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025