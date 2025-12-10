Tata Tea Agni Empowers Rural Homemakers with AI-driven Campaign

Tata Tea Agni has unveiled a groundbreaking AI-led campaign across rural Uttar Pradesh, celebrating the relentless 'Josh' or spirit of homemakers. Building on last year's successful Josh 2.0 campaign, this new initiative highlights the dedication of countless unsung women through personalized storytelling.

The campaign leverages a WhatsApp-integrated AI tool that allows consumers to submit photos of homemakers. The AI then generates personalized videos, positioning these women as the protagonists of their stories. These narratives are further amplified through the 'Josh Caravan'—a series of live community events, including Mohalla Baithaks and Josh Booths, which connect with local populations on an emotional level.

This innovative approach to rural marketing not only fosters personal connections but also enhances Tata Tea Agni's brand recognition. The campaign is part of a larger strategy involving hyper-local content and technology-driven storytelling to deepen engagement within rural India, starting from Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)