Microsoft's $17.5 Billion AI-Driven Push in India

Microsoft has announced a massive $17.5 billion investment aimed at bolstering India's AI-driven infrastructure by 2030. CEO Satya Nadella underscored this commitment to enhancing the country's technological capabilities during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligning with India's rapid tech advancements.

The investment marks Microsoft's third major AI-driven commitment in India this year. Highlighted by new data centers in key locations like Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai, the initiative aims to support an AI-first future. Central to these plans is the upcoming India South Central cloud region, set to launch in Hyderabad by mid-2026.

Nadella emphasized India's insurgence in tech adoption, urging the country to leverage AI for transformative outcomes. He praised the private sector's role in fostering a technology-virtuous cycle. Microsoft's tailored sovereign cloud solutions aim to meet India's unique security needs ahead of the Digital Personal Data Protection regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)