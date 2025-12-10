Microsoft's $17.5 Billion AI-Driven Push in India
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a significant $17.5 billion AI investment in India, showcasing the country's technological progress. Discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi centered on boosting AI infrastructure by 2030. The plan includes expanding data centers and ensuring resilient technologies amid upcoming data protection laws.
Microsoft has announced a massive $17.5 billion investment aimed at bolstering India's AI-driven infrastructure by 2030. CEO Satya Nadella underscored this commitment to enhancing the country's technological capabilities during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligning with India's rapid tech advancements.
The investment marks Microsoft's third major AI-driven commitment in India this year. Highlighted by new data centers in key locations like Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai, the initiative aims to support an AI-first future. Central to these plans is the upcoming India South Central cloud region, set to launch in Hyderabad by mid-2026.
Nadella emphasized India's insurgence in tech adoption, urging the country to leverage AI for transformative outcomes. He praised the private sector's role in fostering a technology-virtuous cycle. Microsoft's tailored sovereign cloud solutions aim to meet India's unique security needs ahead of the Digital Personal Data Protection regime.
