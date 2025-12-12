Maharashtra Pioneers AI-Driven Cybercrime Policing
Maharashtra launches India's first AI-powered platform, MahaCrimeOS AI, to accelerate cybercrime investigations. Unveiled by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Mumbai, it marks a significant leap in digital policing. The platform uses Azure and OpenAI technologies to enhance efficiency and expand statewide.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI, India's first AI-powered platform to streamline cybercrime investigations. This initiative, announced at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai, represents a significant advance in India's digital policing technology.
Developed by CyberEye in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government's Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL and Microsoft's India Development Center, MahaCrimeOS AI harnesses Microsoft Azure and OpenAI to expedite investigations. Currently operational in 23 Nagpur police stations, the platform is set to expand to all 1,100 stations statewide.
The system integrates AI-driven tools including digital case file creation, data extraction, and contextual legal aid, enhancing investigative efficiency. According to Satya Nadella, this collaboration embodies a commitment to responsible innovation in public safety, empowering officers to work more smartly and securely.
