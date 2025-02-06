Trai Recommends 10-Digit Dialling for Local Calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has suggested a transition to a 10-digit closed numbering system for fixed-line users, requiring the dialing of entire numbers even for local calls. This recommendation aims to tackle the increasing shortage of fixed-line numbers due to the growing demand for broadband connections.

If the proposal is approved, it will enable telecom operators to allocate previously unused landline numbers of a district to provide connections in other districts within the same telecom circles. This could mitigate phone number constraints significantly, averting disruptions in fixed-line services.

Importantly, Trai has asserted no existing phone numbers will be altered. Additionally, telecom operators are advised against deactivating connections before 90 days of inactivity. The regulator has removed penalties for using number resources but maintains stringent monitoring to ensure optimal allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)