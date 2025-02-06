TrueFoundry Secures $19M in Series A to Revolutionize AI Deployment

San Francisco-based AI startup TrueFoundry has successfully raised $19 million in a Series A funding round led by Intel Capital. This round also saw participation from existing backers Eniac Ventures and Peak XV's Surge, as well as new investor Jump Capital.

Notably, the funding round included contributions from several angel investors like Gokul Rajaram and executives from Fortune 1000 companies. Avi Bharadwaj, an Investment Director at Intel Capital, is set to join TrueFoundry's board of directors.

TrueFoundry aims to accelerate its mission by utilizing the funds to fortify its platform, allowing enterprises to simplify AI application deployment and management. The capital injection will also support team growth and enhance efforts in customer acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)