Tata Trust Secures Future of TISS through Five-Year Funding Boost

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced that Tata Trust will continue funding staff salaries for five more years, assisting 93 employees. TISS, aiming for financial independence, plans to establish a fundraising committee to lessen dependency on Tata Trust and focus its funds elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:19 IST
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) reported on Friday that Tata Trust has committed to funding salaries for the institute's teaching and non-teaching staff for another five years.

Tata Trust currently finances the salaries of 45 faculty members and 48 non-teaching staff across TISS' four campuses in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, and Hyderabad, as part of Tata-funded projects.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Badri Narayan Tiwari expressed optimism, citing a positive dialogue with Tata Trust's senior leadership, extending the financial support. TISS aims to become self-sufficient, reducing future reliance on Tata Trust through a new fundraising committee to secure diverse funding sources.

