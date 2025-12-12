Tata Trust Secures Future of TISS through Five-Year Funding Boost

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) reported on Friday that Tata Trust has committed to funding salaries for the institute's teaching and non-teaching staff for another five years.

Tata Trust currently finances the salaries of 45 faculty members and 48 non-teaching staff across TISS' four campuses in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, and Hyderabad, as part of Tata-funded projects.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Badri Narayan Tiwari expressed optimism, citing a positive dialogue with Tata Trust's senior leadership, extending the financial support. TISS aims to become self-sufficient, reducing future reliance on Tata Trust through a new fundraising committee to secure diverse funding sources.

