NIBE Limited Unveils Advanced Missile and Precision Machining Facility in Pune

On Thursday, NIBE Limited unveiled a state-of-the-art Missiles Complex and Precision Machining facility in Pune, furthering its commitment to innovation in defense manufacturing.

The facility is equipped with advanced CNC Vertical Machining Centres, ideal for producing high-precision components for defense and aerospace applications. NIBE plans to manufacture vital parts for small arms and missile structures using this technology.

The event, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also saw NIBE sign a licensing agreement with DRDO for transferring technology related to a Mountain Foot Bridge system, marking a significant milestone in defense sector advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)