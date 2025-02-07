Left Menu

U.S. AI Delegation to Paris Summit Excludes Safety Experts

The U.S. delegation for an AI summit in Paris will not include experts from the AI Safety Institute. Instead, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy will send representatives, including Lynne Parker and Sriram Krishnan, to the event.

07-02-2025
The upcoming AI summit in Paris is drawing attention as the U.S. delegation will not include technical staff from the nation's AI Safety Institute. This decision comes as a surprise, given the increasing focus on safety in AI development.

Instead, the delegation will feature members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Principal Deputy Director Lynne Parker and Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence Sriram Krishnan are among the highlighted attendees, according to an OSTP spokesperson.

The absence of AI Safety Institute personnel at this significant summit raises questions about the prioritization of safety concerns amid rapid technological advancements. Discussions around AI's future implications continue to unfold without this key group's presence.

