TechEagle's UAVs: Revolutionizing Emergency Response
TechEagle plans to invest Rs 100 crore over three years to meet the rising demand for drones in public safety. The company introduced an autonomous UAV for disaster relief, law enforcement, and environmental monitoring, with a contract secured with the Himachal government's disaster authorities.
- Country:
- India
TechEagle has announced a significant investment of Rs 100 crore over the next three years to address the increasing demand for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in public safety sectors. This move is set to bolster its production capabilities and form strategic partnerships.
In collaboration with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Inflection Point Ventures, TechEagle also launched a cutting-edge autonomous UAV. This First Responder Drone is engineered for enhanced disaster relief, law enforcement, and environmental monitoring, providing vital real-time intelligence at a fraction of the cost of its Western counterparts.
The advanced UAV features superior range and payload capacity, engineered domestically to be mission-ready in just 120 seconds. Seamlessly adapting to various terrains, the drone enhances emergency response operations, a capability underscored by its recent contract with the Himachal government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
China's Stock Market Revival Strategy: Boosting Investments
China Boosts Stock Market with Bold Investment Strategy
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment
India's Private Investment Surge: Highest in Eight Years