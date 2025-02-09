Left Menu

HAL to Spotlight Indigenous Innovations at Aero India 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to showcase a range of indigenous products and technologies at Aero India 2025, featuring the Light Utility Helicopter and various avionics and aerospace innovations. The event at Airforce Station Yelahanka will highlight HAL's commitment to advancing India's aviation sector.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is primed to take center stage at Aero India 2025, displaying a robust lineup of indigenous products and technologies beginning February 10th at Airforce Station Yelahanka. A Light Utility Helicopter, developed in-house, will headline the showcase, according to a senior company official.

The exhibition will also feature a range of innovative developments from HAL's R&D teams. These span from avionics and mechanical systems to engines and aerospace solutions for both manned and unmanned aircraft. The grand indoor pavilion will spotlight flagship items such as the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator and scaled models of various aircraft, including the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior.

The theme 'Flight of Self Reliance' will echo throughout the India Pavilion, with exhibits like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) model. Visitors will experience state-of-the-art avionics and aerospace feats, underscoring HAL's integral role in India's push for self-reliance in aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

