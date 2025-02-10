Left Menu

Europe's Strategic AI Regulatory Approach

The European Union is set to implement artificial intelligence regulations in a manner that encourages innovation and investment while minimizing excessive bureaucracy. Digital chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of reviewing existing overlapping regulations to foster a more innovation-friendly environment in the AI sector.

  Country:
  • France

The European Union plans to introduce regulations on artificial intelligence that promote innovation and investment, according to the EU's digital chief. The aim is to reduce bureaucracy and support growth in the tech sector.

Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen acknowledged concerns from industries about overlapping regulations. She made these remarks during an AI summit in Paris, responding to calls for streamlined regulatory processes.

Virkkunen committed to applying AI regulation with an innovation-forward approach, promoting a favorable landscape for technological advancements and investments in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

