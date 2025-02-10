Europe's Strategic AI Regulatory Approach

The European Union plans to introduce regulations on artificial intelligence that promote innovation and investment, according to the EU's digital chief. The aim is to reduce bureaucracy and support growth in the tech sector.

Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen acknowledged concerns from industries about overlapping regulations. She made these remarks during an AI summit in Paris, responding to calls for streamlined regulatory processes.

Virkkunen committed to applying AI regulation with an innovation-forward approach, promoting a favorable landscape for technological advancements and investments in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)