Left Menu

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Elon Musk's consortium has offered $97.4 billion to purchase the nonprofit controlling OpenAI, aiming to stop its transition to a for-profit firm. Tensions persist between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman regarding AI's future. Musk, with his firm xAI, challenges OpenAI's current fundraising and business direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:35 IST
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion
Musk

Elon Musk has launched an audacious bid to acquire the nonprofit entity that manages OpenAI, offering a staggering $97.4 billion. This move is seen as an attempt to thwart OpenAI's progression from nonprofit to a for-profit organization.

This latest offer intensifies Musk's longstanding disagreement with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the future direction of the generative AI technology company. Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015, intending it to be a nonprofit organization.

However, Musk exited the company and launched xAI. The conflict peaked when Musk sued Altman last year, arguing that OpenAI prioritized profit over its original mission of benefiting humanity. Musk's bid is backed by several financial institutions, including Baron Capital Group and Valor Management, suggesting a possible merger with xAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025