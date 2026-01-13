Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content
Governments across Europe, Asia, and Oceania are taking action against sexually explicit content generated by Grok, an xAI chatbot. Probes and bans are being implemented to curb illegal content. European, British, and Asian regulators are particularly focused on Grok's generation of deepfake images without consent, prompting legal actions.
Across the globe, nations are cracking down on sexually explicit material generated by Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI. The chatbot's controversial content has prompted governments from Europe to Asia to launch investigations, impose bans, and demand stringent regulations.
In Europe, concerns have led to the European Commission extending a retention order on X and various countries like Britain and France embarking on separate probes into whether Grok-generated content violates local laws. In particular, the issue of deepfake images remains a significant concern.
Asian nations, including India and Indonesia, have taken a hard stance, requiring content removal and blocking access altogether. Meanwhile, Oceania's Australia is investigating Grok in the context of its image-based abuse rules. The developer, xAI, assures action against illegal uploads.
