Across the globe, nations are cracking down on sexually explicit material generated by Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI. The chatbot's controversial content has prompted governments from Europe to Asia to launch investigations, impose bans, and demand stringent regulations.

In Europe, concerns have led to the European Commission extending a retention order on X and various countries like Britain and France embarking on separate probes into whether Grok-generated content violates local laws. In particular, the issue of deepfake images remains a significant concern.

Asian nations, including India and Indonesia, have taken a hard stance, requiring content removal and blocking access altogether. Meanwhile, Oceania's Australia is investigating Grok in the context of its image-based abuse rules. The developer, xAI, assures action against illegal uploads.