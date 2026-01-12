Global Crackdown on xAI's Grok: Legal Battles Over AI-Generated Explicit Content
Governments globally are tackling sexually explicit content generated by Grok, xAI's chatbot on X. Europe and Asia are leading investigations, bans, and legal measures against this AI tool. Concerns center on privacy violations and illegal material, prompting regulatory interventions and restrictions from xAI to mitigate misuse.
Governments and regulators from Europe to Asia are intensifying efforts to control sexually explicit content created by Grok, xAI's chatbot on X. This initiative has led to probes, bans, and demands for safeguards as part of a global movement to limit illegal AI-generated material.
In Europe, actions include the European Commission extending a retention order to preserve documents related to Grok over concerns about 'undressed' images. The UK's Ofcom launched an investigation to assess compliance with the country's Online Safety Act. France referred explicit content involving Grok to prosecutors and alerted Arcom, while Germany's media minister urged the EU to take legal action.
Asian governments are similarly active. India's IT Ministry issued a formal complaint, while Indonesia blocked access to Grok to adhere to strict anti-pornography laws. Malaysia imposed a temporary ban, citing misuse involving women and minors. Meanwhile, Australia's eSafety regulator is examining deepfake images under its image-based abuse scheme. In response, xAI has restricted Grok's image generation for paid subscribers only and collaborates with authorities to address illegal content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Government Probes Grok AI's Deepfake Imagery on Elon Musk's X
Elon Musk Unveils Subscription Model for Tesla's FSD
Elon Musk Announces Major Shift for Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content
Malaysia Takes Legal Aim at Elon Musk's X Over AI Misuse