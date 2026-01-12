Global Crackdown on xAI's Grok: Legal Battles Over AI-Generated Explicit Content

Governments and regulators from Europe to Asia are intensifying efforts to control sexually explicit content created by Grok, xAI's chatbot on X. This initiative has led to probes, bans, and demands for safeguards as part of a global movement to limit illegal AI-generated material.

In Europe, actions include the European Commission extending a retention order to preserve documents related to Grok over concerns about 'undressed' images. The UK's Ofcom launched an investigation to assess compliance with the country's Online Safety Act. France referred explicit content involving Grok to prosecutors and alerted Arcom, while Germany's media minister urged the EU to take legal action.

Asian governments are similarly active. India's IT Ministry issued a formal complaint, while Indonesia blocked access to Grok to adhere to strict anti-pornography laws. Malaysia imposed a temporary ban, citing misuse involving women and minors. Meanwhile, Australia's eSafety regulator is examining deepfake images under its image-based abuse scheme. In response, xAI has restricted Grok's image generation for paid subscribers only and collaborates with authorities to address illegal content.

