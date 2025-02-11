Apollo Micro Systems Joins Forces with Munitions India for Defence Advancement

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) announced on Tuesday its strategic alliance with state-owned Munitions India to co-develop defence systems targeting both domestic and international markets.

The agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see both entities scouting and executing opportunities in the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge defence technologies, according to a regulatory statement by Hyderabad-based AMSL.

This partnership is complemented by AMSL's recent agreement with Troop Comforts for the joint production and promotion of advanced air-defence systems, aimed at equipping Indian defence forces and meeting potential export market demands.

