Apollo Micro Systems Joins Forces with Munitions India for Defence Advancement
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has signed an MoU with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems. The collaboration focuses on advanced defence technologies for domestic and international markets. AMSL has also partnered with Troop Comforts for manufacturing anti-drone and anti-aircraft solutions.
- Country:
- India
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) announced on Tuesday its strategic alliance with state-owned Munitions India to co-develop defence systems targeting both domestic and international markets.
The agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see both entities scouting and executing opportunities in the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge defence technologies, according to a regulatory statement by Hyderabad-based AMSL.
This partnership is complemented by AMSL's recent agreement with Troop Comforts for the joint production and promotion of advanced air-defence systems, aimed at equipping Indian defence forces and meeting potential export market demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)