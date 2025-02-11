Left Menu

TRAI Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report: November 2024 Quality of Service Assessment in Five Indian Cities

The observations and results presented in this report provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of telecom services in the tested regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:32 IST
TRAI Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report: November 2024 Quality of Service Assessment in Five Indian Cities
The primary objective of these drive tests was to evaluate the quality of service (QoS) provided by major Cellular Mobile Telephone Service providers for both voice and data services. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), through its empanelled agency, conducted comprehensive Independent Drive Tests (IDT) in five prominent cities across India in November 2024. The cities covered in this assessment include:

  1. Mysuru City (Karnataka Licensed Service Area - LSA)
  2. Dharamshala City (Himachal Pradesh LSA)
  3. Chennai City (Tamil Nadu LSA)
  4. Chandigarh City (Punjab LSA)
  5. Kolkata City (Kolkata LSA)

The primary objective of these drive tests was to evaluate the quality of service (QoS) provided by major Cellular Mobile Telephone Service providers for both voice and data services. The service providers evaluated include:

  • M/s Bharti Airtel Ltd.
  • M/s BSNL/MTNL
  • M/s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
  • M/s Vodafone Idea Ltd.

These tests were carried out in various Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) utilizing multiple technologies, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The performance metrics were recorded based on real-time data collected during the tests along specific routes and areas within the cities, reflecting the network conditions at the time of testing.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Assessed:

Voice Services:

  1. Call Setup Success Rate: Measures the ability of the network to establish a call successfully.
  2. Drop Call Rate (DCR): Percentage of calls that were disconnected unexpectedly.
  3. Speech Quality (MOS - Mean Opinion Score): Subjective assessment of voice clarity.
  4. Downlink & Uplink Packet (Voice) Drop Rate: Percentage of voice packets lost during transmission.
  5. Call Silence Rate: Frequency of silent periods during active calls.
  6. Coverage (% Signal Strength): The percentage of the area with adequate signal strength.

Data Services:

  1. Data Throughput (Downlink & Uplink): The speed at which data is downloaded and uploaded.
  2. Packet Drop Rate (Downlink & Uplink): Frequency of data packet loss during transmission.
  3. Video Streaming Delay: Lag experienced while streaming video content.
  4. Latency: Time taken for data to travel from the source to the destination.
  5. Jitter: Variability in data packet arrival times, affecting streaming and voice quality.

The observations and results presented in this report provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of telecom services in the tested regions. They are indicative of the network conditions at specific times and locations during the testing period. These findings will aid in identifying areas requiring improvements and ensuring better service quality for consumers.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025