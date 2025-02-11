AI Action Summit: Strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership
The AI Action Summit in Paris highlights the strengthening India-France partnership, emphasizing collaborative efforts in AI. Co-chaired by PM Modi and President Macron, the summit explores AI's impact on global society, economy, and security, promoting open-source solutions to enhance trust and transparency.
The AI Action Summit in Paris is adding momentum to the ever-growing India-France strategic partnership, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The plenary session, a pivotal feature of the summit, was jointly presided over by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Foreign Secretary Misri, during a briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to France, outlined Modi's extensive program and the tangible outcomes expected from the landmark event. The collaboration in AI is a natural extension of previous India-France cooperation in areas like space, defence, and nuclear technology.
Addressing the summit, Modi emphasized the need for collective global effort to create an open-source AI framework that fosters trust and transparency. Highlighting AI's transformative impact on society, he called for a human-centric approach to guide AI's advance.
