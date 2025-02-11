Market Movements: Tariffs and Fed Testimonies Shake Wall Street

Wall Street's indices experienced downturns on Tuesday, with megacap stocks declining as investors awaited crucial insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding tariffs and inflation. Trump's recent announcements on increased levies further influenced market movements, prominently affecting the steel and aluminum sectors.

Amidst these shifts, indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq Composite registered losses. Market players closely monitored the impending consumer price index announcement, alongside Powell's forthcoming testimonies before significant legislative committees, anticipated to provide clarity on monetary policies.

On the corporate earnings front, DuPont de Nemours and Coca-Cola posted gains, bucking the trend of broader market declines. Meanwhile, certain sectors, notably utilities, led losses amidst fluctuating anticipations for federal interest rate cuts this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)