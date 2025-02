AI Action Summit Strengthens India-France Strategic Alliance

The ongoing AI Action Summit has further solidified the strategic partnership between India and France, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated on Tuesday.

The major event's plenary session, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, underscored the expanding bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).

Modi advocated for collective efforts to devise a global AI framework based on open sources to enhance trust and transparency.

