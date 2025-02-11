Vodafone Idea Sees Narrowed Losses, Projects Robust Growth with 5G Launch and Capital Infusion

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) has reported a narrowing of its losses to Rs 6,609.3 crore for the December quarter. The improvement comes as the debt-laden telco witnessed a sequential rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), an essential metric for telecom companies.

The company's revenue from operations increased over 4% year-on-year to Rs 11,117.3 crore in the quarter. VIL has ambitious plans to launch 5G services in key cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, by early 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra emphasized the company's focus on accelerated capex deployment to support this rollout.

Aided by substantial equity infusions and government support, VIL is on track to meet its financial commitments, including achieving a 4G population coverage of 1.1 billion people by March 2025. The company's debt from banks has also seen a reduction, highlighting its continued financial restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)