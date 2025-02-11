Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Sees Narrowed Losses, Projects Robust Growth with 5G Launch and Capital Infusion

Vodafone Idea reported reduced losses of Rs 6,609.3 crore in the December quarter, driven by increased ARPU and operational revenue. With planned 5G service launches in major cities by 2025, significant capital investment, and ongoing government support, the telecom operator is poised for financial recovery and network expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:39 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) has reported a narrowing of its losses to Rs 6,609.3 crore for the December quarter. The improvement comes as the debt-laden telco witnessed a sequential rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), an essential metric for telecom companies.

The company's revenue from operations increased over 4% year-on-year to Rs 11,117.3 crore in the quarter. VIL has ambitious plans to launch 5G services in key cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, by early 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra emphasized the company's focus on accelerated capex deployment to support this rollout.

Aided by substantial equity infusions and government support, VIL is on track to meet its financial commitments, including achieving a 4G population coverage of 1.1 billion people by March 2025. The company's debt from banks has also seen a reduction, highlighting its continued financial restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

