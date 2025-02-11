OpenAI's Future: Nonprofit Stance Unmoved Amidst Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has firmly declined an acquisition offer worth $97.4 billion from a consortium led by billionaire Elon Musk, maintaining the nonprofit status of the AI research organization. In an exclusive statement to Reuters during an AI summit in Paris, Altman dismissed the proposal as absurd.

The bid, sent via email by Musk's legal representative Marc Toberoff, reportedly has not been officially acknowledged by OpenAI's board. A source close to the board confirmed that no formal proposal had been received yet, suggesting the offer is part of Musk's ongoing efforts to challenge OpenAI's transition plans.

Founded by Musk and Altman in 2015, OpenAI aims to evolve from a nonprofit model to a for-profit entity to procure necessary funds for AI advancement. However, internal communications indicate OpenAI's leadership prioritizes its mission, hinting at a rejection of Musk's unsolicited move.

(With inputs from agencies.)