Left Menu

OpenAI's Future: Nonprofit Stance Unmoved Amidst Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid

OpenAI's nonprofit status remains unchanged despite a $97.4 billion acquisition offer from Elon Musk. CEO Sam Altman rejected the bid, citing it as a tactic to disrupt OpenAI's mission. OpenAI's board has reportedly not received any formal offer and plans to reject it if reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:16 IST
OpenAI's Future: Nonprofit Stance Unmoved Amidst Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has firmly declined an acquisition offer worth $97.4 billion from a consortium led by billionaire Elon Musk, maintaining the nonprofit status of the AI research organization. In an exclusive statement to Reuters during an AI summit in Paris, Altman dismissed the proposal as absurd.

The bid, sent via email by Musk's legal representative Marc Toberoff, reportedly has not been officially acknowledged by OpenAI's board. A source close to the board confirmed that no formal proposal had been received yet, suggesting the offer is part of Musk's ongoing efforts to challenge OpenAI's transition plans.

Founded by Musk and Altman in 2015, OpenAI aims to evolve from a nonprofit model to a for-profit entity to procure necessary funds for AI advancement. However, internal communications indicate OpenAI's leadership prioritizes its mission, hinting at a rejection of Musk's unsolicited move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025