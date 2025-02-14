India Eases Bourbon Tariffs: A Strategic Move for U.S. Relations

In a move poised to enhance economic ties with the United States, India has slashed import tariffs on bourbon whisky to 100% from a previous rate of 150%. The decision, which favors American brands such as Suntory's Jim Beam, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India's 'unfair' tariff practices.

President Trump, following a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, has been vocal about the difficulties faced by American businesses in India. In response, India has announced adjustments in its tariff structure, specifically lowering taxes on bourbon imports.

This tariff reduction aligns with India's strategy to signal openness to modify tariffs for trade partners. Industry experts like Pratik Jain of PwC and Vinod Giri of the Brewers Association of India acknowledge the move's strategic optics and potential to bolster the $35 billion spirits market in India.

