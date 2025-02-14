EU Vows Strong Counteraction Against Proposed U.S. Tariffs

The European Commission on Friday announced it would respond "firmly and immediately" to any tariff increments based on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed "reciprocal" trade policy, which it criticized as unwarranted and regressive.

Trump's administration is planning tariffs for countries taxing U.S. imports or businesses, targeting the EU, among others. The Commission, coordinating the EU's trade policy, argues that it already maintains low tariffs.

EU officials advocate discussions, with planned meetings with the U.S., to negotiate and avoid tariffs, while preparing to counter strongly if implemented. Trump's decision is pending further reports due by April 1 on U.S. trade deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)