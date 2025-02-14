Zelenskiy Pushes for Peace Plan with US Support

In a significant diplomatic interaction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a productive dialogue with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday, highlighting collaborative efforts towards devising a viable plan to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting took place at the Munich Security Conference, underscoring its global importance.

Following the discussion, President Zelenskiy expressed the urgent necessity for intensified communication and meticulous planning to effectively counteract Russian President Vladimir Putin's maneuvers. 'We need to speak more, to work more and to prepare the plan (for) how to stop Putin,' Zelenskiy asserted.

The conversation reflects a growing international focus on resolving the crisis, with the United States playing a pivotal role in supporting Ukraine amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)