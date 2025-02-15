Space Race Heats Up Amid Layoffs, Investments, and Innovations

In the fast-evolving space sector, Eutelsat faces significant challenges as competition rises from Elon Musk's Starlink. The French satellite provider's shares plummeted 17% due to reduced cash flow and investment warnings, underscoring the intensifying market rivalry.

The Indian government has increased its investment in the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission to $2.32 billion, aiming for a national space station launch. Meanwhile, Indian conglomerate Adani Group emerges as a finalist in the country's satellite launch privatization effort, pushing forward their Small Satellite Launch Vehicle production capability.

In a surprising move, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced layoffs affecting 10% of its workforce as it intensifies rocket launches with its New Glenn project. On another front, Apptronik raised $350 million to advance the development of humanoid robots, depicting a growing intersection of AI and space technology.

