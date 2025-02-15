Left Menu

IRS Faces Workforce Slash Amid Tax Season

The IRS is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, potentially impacting its operations during the tax-filing season. The Office of Personnel Management has instructed all federal agencies to dismiss probationary employees. Concerns arise over how this will affect the IRS's ability to manage tax filings.

The Internal Revenue Service is bracing for a significant reduction in its workforce, anticipated to occur next week. This decision could place a burden on the agency during the crucial tax-filing season, according to an informed source.

The Office of Personnel Management, responsible for federal employment, has directed all agencies to terminate their probationary staff. These employees, being relatively new, lack full civil service protections. While specific numbers remain unclear, the IRS's extensive workforce of approximately 100,000 may see substantial cuts.

Concerns are mounting that these reductions, undertaken without a comprehensive impact analysis, could jeopardize the agency's operational capabilities during a vital period. The New York Times initially reported on the looming staffing reductions. The IRS has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

