Transforming Tier 2 & 3 Cities into Global IT Hubs

With remote IT work flourishing, professionals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are experiencing a surge in career opportunities. Recognizing this trend, experts advocate for significant investment in digital infrastructure and upskilling initiatives to effectively link local talent with global projects.

Government efforts to establish five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling are praised as strategic moves to align youth capabilities with market demands. Atul Soneja from Tech Mahindra emphasizes that this shift not only boosts earning potential but also promotes inclusive growth within these regions.

Industry leaders like Ganesh Gopalan of Gnani.ai and Pawan Gupta of SkillsCapital stress the importance of strengthening work policies, industry collaborations, and cybersecurity frameworks. They highlight the role of AI-driven platforms in fostering talent and ensuring India's Tier 2 and 3 cities become pivotal players in the global tech ecosystem.

