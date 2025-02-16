Left Menu

Jacob Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon Record in Barcelona

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo set a new world half marathon record in Barcelona with a time of 56:41, surpassing the previous record by 49 seconds. He described the race conditions as perfect and was amazed by his performance. Kiplimo will next compete in the London Marathon in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:29 IST
Jacob Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon Record in Barcelona
Jacob Kiplimo

Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo made headlines after breaking the world half marathon record in Barcelona, clocking 56 minutes and 41 seconds. This time was a remarkable 49 seconds faster than the previous record held by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

Kiplimo, who has twice won the world cross country championship, described the race as 'perfect' due to ideal conditions with no wind and a great course. 'I was full of energy and decided to increase the pace from the third kilometre,' he said, amazed at breaking the 57-minute barrier, which he did not expect.

Meanwhile, Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi set a new world record in the men's 20 km race walk in Kobe, with a time of one hour, 16 minutes, and 10 seconds. Kiplimo has announced that his next appearance will be in the London Marathon this April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025