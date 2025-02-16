Jacob Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon Record in Barcelona

Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo made headlines after breaking the world half marathon record in Barcelona, clocking 56 minutes and 41 seconds. This time was a remarkable 49 seconds faster than the previous record held by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

Kiplimo, who has twice won the world cross country championship, described the race as 'perfect' due to ideal conditions with no wind and a great course. 'I was full of energy and decided to increase the pace from the third kilometre,' he said, amazed at breaking the 57-minute barrier, which he did not expect.

Meanwhile, Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi set a new world record in the men's 20 km race walk in Kobe, with a time of one hour, 16 minutes, and 10 seconds. Kiplimo has announced that his next appearance will be in the London Marathon this April.

(With inputs from agencies.)