J&J’s Heart Device Returns, NIH Layoffs Revised
Johnson & Johnson resumes US market release of Varipulse heart device after confirming its safety. The Trump administration revises the number of layoffs at NIH to 1,165, slightly down from earlier reports, according to an internal email. Affected NIH staff will go on administrative leave.
Johnson & Johnson announced that it has resumed the limited release of its Varipulse heart device in the United States. This comes after an inquiry confirmed that the devices are functioning safely. Earlier this year, the company had halted production due to concerns over stroke-related incidents.
In a separate development, the number of layoffs at the National Institutes of Health under the Trump administration has been adjusted to 1,165, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. Originally, the number had been reported as 1,500. The email, sent to senior officials, indicated that some names were removed from the layoff list, but others may have been added.
The revised figures mean affected NIH staff will be placed on administrative leave starting Monday. This development could have further implications as it unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
