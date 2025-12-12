Left Menu

Judge Orders Release of Wrongful Deportation Symbol Amidst Trump Administration Fury

A U.S. judge ordered Kilmar Abrego's release, reversing his wrongful deportation, which became a key issue in Trump’s immigration policies. Abrego's release highlights legal system challenges against government deportation efforts. Administration vows to appeal, but Abrego remains free, representing a legal win against aggressive immigration measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:23 IST
A U.S. judge has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego, a deportee whose case has symbolized the Trump administration's hardline stance on immigration. Judge Paula Xinis's ruling concluded that the U.S. government lacked a formal deportation order.

Abrego, who was wrongfully deported in March, has become a focal point in discussions about the legal limits of immigration enforcement. The Trump administration plans to appeal the decision, according to spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, but Abrego has already been freed from ICE detention in Pennsylvania.

Abrego's legal team celebrated the decision, and the case continues as an ongoing battle. Efforts to deport him again persist, but Judge Xinis emphasized that without a formal order, his continued detention is unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

