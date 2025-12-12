Trump Administration Seeks Unified AI Regulation Framework
The Trump administration plans to collaborate with Congress to develop a national framework on regulating artificial intelligence, according to White House adviser Sriram Krishnan. An executive order by President Trump aims to streamline technology advancements by mitigating the need to navigate numerous existing state regulations.
The Trump administration is poised to work closely with Congress in the coming weeks and months to establish a universal national framework for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) advances. This statement was made by White House adviser Sriram Krishnan on CNBC.
Speaking on CNBC's 'First on CNBC,' Krishnan emphasized the necessity of an executive order signed by President Trump. The order aims to eliminate obstacles for companies by reducing over 1,000 state-level regulations in favor of a streamlined national approach.
According to Krishnan, developing this framework will eventually require congressional legislation. He highlighted the administration's commitment to working with Congress to ensure a unified approach that would position the U.S. to lead in technological advancement.
