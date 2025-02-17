Left Menu

Google Faces Fines Over Content About Russian Soldiers

A Russian court has fined Google's Alphabet unit 3.8 million roubles for hosting YouTube videos instructing Russian soldiers on surrendering. Critics say Russia is disrupting YouTube to suppress anti-Putin content, while Russia blames Google for technical issues. Putin accuses Google of being a U.S. government tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court has imposed a fine of 3.8 million roubles on Alphabet's Google. The penalty relates to YouTube videos that allegedly provided instructions to Russian soldiers on how to surrender. This information emerged from a report by Russia's TASS news agency on Monday.

For years, Russia has compelled foreign tech firms to delete content it deems illegal, including what it terms as 'fakes' regarding the Ukraine conflict. Failure to comply results in small but consistent fines. Google has not yet issued a response to a request for comment sent via email.

The debate continues as critics claim Russian authorities hinder YouTube's download speeds to curb access to content critical of President Vladimir Putin. However, Russian authorities insist the technical issues lie with Google's alleged failure to upgrade its equipment, a claim disputed by Google and tech experts. In December, Putin accused Google of acting as a U.S. government tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

