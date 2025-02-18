Left Menu

Neuralink Workforce Cut Sparks FDA Concerns

The U.S. FDA recently dismissed employees involved in reviewing Neuralink's brain-computer interface applications, raising concerns about potential delays in medical device processing. The layoffs are part of a broader federal workforce reduction, potentially affecting the oversight of Neuralink's clinical trials and impacting agency efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 04:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent dismissals at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have extended to employees reviewing Neuralink's brain implant efforts, sparking concerns about the potential delay in processing medical device applications. According to knowledgeable sources, approximately 20 individuals from the FDA's neurological medicine devices division were let go in broader government cuts.

The reduction in workforce, which includes those overseeing clinical-trial applications for brain-computer interfaces, is feared to hinder the agency's ability to scrutinize companies like Neuralink efficiently. Experts stress that this could jeopardize participant safety and trial integrity.

The FDA, alongside the White House and Elon Musk, has yet to comment. The dismissals, attributed to performance issues, have raised eyebrows as those affected reportedly maintained exemplary records. Neuralink continues to test its device to aid disabled individuals and is working on technology to restore vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

