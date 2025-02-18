MulticoreWare Celebrates Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

MulticoreWare Inc., a prominent technology company providing software solutions and engineering services, has achieved its third consecutive Great Place to Work® certification in India. This recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute underscores the company's dedication to an empowering workplace culture centered on trust and individual growth.

AGK Karunakaran, the President & CEO, states that this certification is both an honor and a motivation for the company to continue its journey of excellence. Rooted in San Jose, with operational bases in India and China, MulticoreWare has also recently expanded into Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, solidifying its Asia presence.

The firm's MAGIC (MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre) R&D program partners with engineering colleges, aiming to upskill graduates in Tamil Nadu. Emphasizing research expertise, MulticoreWare's solutions span multiple industries, including media, automotive, and healthcare, serving customers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)