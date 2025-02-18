Cyber Warriors: Defending the Philippines in a Digital Arms Race

The Philippines is on high alert against cyber threats, having detected foreign attempts to access sensitive intelligence. Cyber Minister Ivan Uy confirmed no successful breaches but stressed the persistent risk from advanced persistent threats (APTs) that have attempted but failed to compromise government systems.

Despite not encountering attacks on critical infrastructure, the Philippines is bolstering its defenses. According to Uy, these cyber threats come mainly from overseas and have been embedded into systems, posing challenges for detection and prevention. Efforts to combat these threats include international collaboration and intelligence sharing.

Uy depicted the current scenario as a 'cyber World War III,' with digital vulnerabilities being exploited for strategic or financial ends. He also highlighted a rise in deepfakes and 'fake news' aimed at influencing public opinion ahead of elections, underscoring the risk misinformation poses to democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)