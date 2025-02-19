Left Menu

Abhishek Makkar Joins REA India as CTO Shaping Tech-driven Real Estate

REA India appoints Abhishek Makkar as Chief Technology Officer to spearhead their Engineering and Data Science teams. With extensive experience from Expedia and Amazon, Makkar will contribute to enhancing technology innovations as REA India reports 46% revenue growth.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:03 IST
  • India

REA India, the PropTech powerhouse behind Housing.com and PropTiger, has named Abhishek Makkar as its new Chief Technology Officer. Makkar will now helm the Engineering and Data Science divisions, reporting directly to CEO Dhruv Agarwala.

With a robust 19-year career, Makkar previously led significant eCommerce technology initiatives at Expedia India and oversaw global retail engineering at Amazon. His comprehensive experience is expected to enhance REA India's technology capabilities.

REA India has reported a notable 46% surge in revenue, showcasing its market prowess. As a part of REA Group Ltd of Australia, the company continues to innovate in the real estate technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

