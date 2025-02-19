Left Menu

Pioneering Program Merges AI and Healthcare at CKGSB and Johns Hopkins

The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School are launching an AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program. This initiative is designed to equip leaders in healthcare and technology with skills to integrate AI in healthcare, emphasizing sustainability, social impact, and global responsibility.

The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School have announced a groundbreaking collaboration through the AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program. This pioneering initiative aims to empower healthcare and technology leaders with essential skills to navigate the evolving AI landscape in healthcare.

Taking place at Johns Hopkins' Washington, D.C. campus from May 5-9, 2025, the program offers a multidisciplinary curriculum focused on the technological, managerial, and strategic aspects of AI in healthcare. Participants will engage with leading experts, fostering collaboration and networking.

CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing highlighted the program's commitment to global responsibility and social impact, aiming for transformative changes in healthcare. Key skills include assessing AI technologies, creating strategic plans for AI solutions, and navigating ethical challenges.

