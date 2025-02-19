Strengthening Economic Ties: China and Japan's Path to Stability

During a meeting in Beijing, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized the need for enhanced policy communication with Japan, highlighting the importance of setting clear economic security boundaries. The call for collaboration comes amid ongoing global trade tensions.

Wang urged both nations to stand against protectionism and unilateral actions, stressing the importance of preserving a multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization (WTO). His remarks underscored the importance of international cooperation and stability in the global trading landscape.

Additionally, Wang called for the resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement between China, Japan, and South Korea. Such an agreement could fuel regional economic growth and further cement trading ties between the three nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)