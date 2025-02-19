Left Menu

Strengthening Economic Ties: China and Japan's Path to Stability

At a meeting in Beijing, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to enhance policy communication and define economic security boundaries. He advocated for opposing protectionism and maintaining the WTO-led multilateral trading system. Wang also urged resumption of free trade talks involving China, Japan, and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:04 IST
Strengthening Economic Ties: China and Japan's Path to Stability
Wang Wentao
  • Country:
  • China

During a meeting in Beijing, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized the need for enhanced policy communication with Japan, highlighting the importance of setting clear economic security boundaries. The call for collaboration comes amid ongoing global trade tensions.

Wang urged both nations to stand against protectionism and unilateral actions, stressing the importance of preserving a multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization (WTO). His remarks underscored the importance of international cooperation and stability in the global trading landscape.

Additionally, Wang called for the resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement between China, Japan, and South Korea. Such an agreement could fuel regional economic growth and further cement trading ties between the three nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025