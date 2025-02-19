Google's Ambitious New Ananta Campus in Bengaluru
Google has inaugurated a new campus in Bengaluru, named Ananta, heralding it as one of its largest global offices. This development highlights India's significance in the tech giant's strategy and showcases advancements in workplace design aimed at fostering innovation through collaboration and cutting-edge technology.
In a significant move, tech giant Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest campus 'Ananta' in Bengaluru, marking it as one of its largest offices globally. The establishment of this campus underscores the strategic importance of India in Google's global operations.
The title 'Ananta', derived from Sanskrit, means 'infinite' or 'limitless', symbolizing the immense potential Google sees in enhancing lives with technology. The company emphasized India's pivotal role in the tech ecosystem, noting the thriving startup scene, digital public infrastructure, and creative diversity.
Designed to foster innovation, Ananta is situated in Bengaluru, a rapidly growing tech hub. The campus features a city grid layout with individual 'neighbourhoods' to promote collaboration and focus. Google views Ananta as a step in deepening partnerships and advancing its mission to develop world-class products and solve complex challenges globally.
