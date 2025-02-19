Left Menu

Italy's Bold Move: Developing Indigenous Satellite System

Italy plans to create its own low-orbit satellites for secure government communications, aiming to replace reliance on Elon Musk's Starlink system. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso announced efforts to build a national satellite infrastructure, partnering with key local entities, with involved entities and timeline yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is set to embark on a groundbreaking project to develop its own low-orbit satellites for secure government communications, offering an alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink system. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso addressed parliament, emphasizing the move towards a nationally-developed satellite infrastructure.

This decision comes after criticism directed at Italy's consideration of using Musk's Starlink system, which raised concerns about reliance on a foreign entity closely linked to the U.S. government. The proposed national satellite system seeks to ensure independence and enhance security in sensitive communications.

While details about the project's timeline and the companies involved remain undisclosed, the national space agency will conduct a feasibility study. As Italy pushes forward with its plan, the warm rapport between Musk and Prime Minister Meloni remains, despite denial of any finalized agreements.

