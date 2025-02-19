Apple Unveils the iPhone 16e: A Strategic Move in the Mid-Range Market

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone 16e, marking a strategic entry into the mid-range smartphone market. Priced at $599, this new model aims to challenge rivals like Samsung and Huawei. It departs from the SE naming tradition, bringing advanced AI capabilities and a more competitive edge to this market segment.

Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e is capable of running Apple Intelligence, which integrates features such as ChatGPT. Apple expects strong sales growth as it rolls out these AI features globally, although analysts remain cautious about the immediate impact on sales figures. The decline in SE model sales highlights the challenges ahead.

The iPhone 16e will debut Apple's first in-house cellular connectivity chip, the C1, and offers a 48-megapixel camera with a revamped design and a 6.1-inch display. Shifting from the Lightning connector, it adopts the USB Type-C port, aligning with European Union regulations. Pre-orders begin on February 21, with shipments to follow.

