Balancing Innovation and Regulation: India's AI Strategy

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, has announced that India is forming AI regulations to protect innovation and citizen privacy. Foreign AI models are allowed, provided they adhere to Indian laws. The policy balances European strictness with American openness and ensures a techno-legal approach to privacy protection.

Artificial Intelligence
India is developing policies to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) while ensuring that innovation is not stifled, according to Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Central government.

Addressing reporters, Sood clarified that foreign AI models are welcome in India as long as they uphold citizen privacy and comply with Indian legislation. He indicated that India's AI policy strikes a balance, being neither as strict as Europe's nor as open as America's.

In response to concerns regarding China's AI model 'DeepSeek', Sood highlighted lessons learned from it and emphasized the need to strategically advance AI. He further reassured that through a techno-legal approach, violations like deep fake or impersonation will be curbed to protect data privacy.

